Telugu actress Madhavi Latha had hinted about her political aspirations some days ago in a TV show and she has now officially joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Maadhavi Latha was recently in news over her comments on casting couch and non-Telugu actresses. Some time back, in a TV interview, the actress had evinced her interest to join politics.

It was quite a surprise for everyone. On Friday, she wrote on Facebook that Saturday is going to be her most-awaited day. She posted, "Repati roju kosam chala rojula nundi waiting."

Madhavi Latha has officially joined the BJP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was in Hyderabad to lay the foundation for a flyover, welcomed her into the party. Soon after joining the party, the actress took to Facebook and posted photos. She wrote, "Finally Joined in BJP Official joining with the presence of central minister Nitin gadkari.... Happy to be part of national party BJP."

Madhavi was born in Hubli, Karnataka and her parents hailed from a Telugu family from Coastal Andhra. She completed her graduation at Gulbarga University, Karnataka and post graduate from Mysore University. She made her acting debut with the Telugu romantic film Nachavule in 2008.

The actress was successful in impressing the viewers and she was flooded with several offers. She went on star in movies like Shh... and Snehituda. Following their failure, she left for the UK to pursue a Masters degree in Fashion Designing at the Coventry University.

Having completed her eduction, Madhavi Latha relocated back to Hyderabad and started focusing on her acting career. She went on feature in movies like Aravind 2 (2013), Choodalani Cheppalanim, Aambala and Tholipata. But the actress could not make it big and film offers reportedly dried down.