It was after the first wave of coronavirus that OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5 gained massive popularity in India. As people continued to stay inside their homes due to the pandemic scare, a parallel stream of OTT platforms like Ullu and Kooku, known for streaming adult web series also became the hottest pick among Indian audiences. Unlike B-grade films in the 1990s, these adult web series are being made with good technical quality, and they are loaded with ample skin show to enthrall the viewers.

IB Times, India edition presents you with a list of five steamy web series that can be watched on OTT platforms.

Paro

Paro is one of the steamiest web series that is currently available for streaming in India. The series is being streamed on Ullu App, and it revolves around the story of a beautiful orphan girl named Paro who gets a marriage proposal with no demand for dowry but instead a handsome sum of money would be paid to her guardians. However, things did not go as expected as she gets involved in a trafficking racket.

Paro stars Leena Jumani, Kundan Kumar, Ram Maher Jangra, and Gauri Shankar in the lead roles. The series is loaded with multiple lip-lock scenes and steamy encounters, and it will surely satisfy audiences who love to see intimate moments on screen.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry is a steamy web series that is currently available on the Kooku streaming platform. As the name suggests, this web series is loaded with spice and masala capable enough to tickle the romantic chord of the audience. The series also conveys a powerful message that it is unfair to deceive a person who loves you blindly.

Salahkaar: Charmsukh

Salahkaar is one of the steamiest web series currently available for streaming on the Ullu App. The series revolves around the story of a housewife who has wild sexual fantasies. Understanding her desires, her husband decides to give her sexual satisfaction with one more man on the bed.

The series stars Mishti Basu, Ayush Sharma, Ajay Raj Tomar, and Anjani Rana in the lead roles.

My Cousin Sister

My Cousin sister is another steamy web series available on Kooku App. The series revolves around the story of a young boy who engages in a meaty encounter with her cousin followed by some dramatic events. The series follows the cliched angle of incest stories, but it is the making that makes this series worth a watch.

Wow teacher

Wow teacher starring Rajsi Verma is one of the best adult web series available on Kooku app. This web series portrays the story between a teacher and her student. The teacher promises the student to fulfill his sexual desires if he succeeds in procuring good marks in examinations. The series is loaded with well-crafted intimate scenes featuring Rajsi Verma, and it will offer a real treat to adult movie lovers.