The incidents of people peeing onboard flights was shocking enough, another gut-wrenching incident of a man peeing on a tribal youth has gone viral and drawn severe flak. The incident appeared to have taken place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhu district, but has drawn nationwide attention. As many users have taken the video to social media platforms, it has been viewed by millions, who have demanded strict action against the culprit.

In the video, a man wearing a checkered shirt and jeans is seen peeing on a man sitting on footsteps outside a building. The victim, seen in a pink T-shirt and red pants, appeared defenceless the man's vile behaviour. The video shows the man even smoking a cigarette while purposely peeing on the helpless youth.

The shameful act is blatant violation of human rights and brings into question his morals. Though not verified, the identity of the man has reportedly been established as Pravesh Shukla, MLA representative of MP BJP MLA Kedar Shukla, as tweeted by Indian Youth Congress national president, Srinivas BV, who shared the video on Twitter.

ये अमानवीय वीडियो मप्र BJP MLA केदार शुक्ला के विधायक प्रतिनिधि प्रवेश शुक्ला का है,



इस वीडियो को देखने के बाद शब्दों में आक्रोश को बयां कर पाना संभव नही।



मुख्यमंत्री @ChouhanShivraj जी, थोडी भी शर्म और इंसानियत बाकी है तो गरीबों पर चलने वाले बुलडोजर को इस भाजपाई पर चलवाईये। pic.twitter.com/UK6JQ7nUfo — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) July 4, 2023

Many users have shared the video and demanded strict action against the culprit.

This viral video is claimed to be from Madhya Pradesh..@MPPoliceOnline @drnarottammisra kindly take action against this retard. pic.twitter.com/9Ev2jHlJPP — The Right Wing Guy (@rightwing_guy) July 4, 2023

यह वीडियो मध्यप्रदेश का बताया जा रहा है, और यह व्यक्ति भाजपा के सीधी से विधायक का प्रतिनिधी होने की जानकारी आ रही है।



आदरणीय @ChouhanShivraj जी, यह हैवान उस गरीब के चेहरे पर नही बल्कि आपके सिस्टम पर कर रहा है। उस गरीब को कोई सताए नही इसकी जिम्मेदारी आप की है। pic.twitter.com/2HQelC2Sna — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) July 4, 2023

Caste Hindu Pravesh Shukla pissed on Tribal youth. This incident happened in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/68Re6CvsEz — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 4, 2023

Taking cognisance of the matter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered strict action and imposition of NSA.

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है...



मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

Further details are awaited.