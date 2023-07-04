Jaipur shocker: Foreign woman touched inappropriately; police search for auto driver [watch] Close
The incidents of people peeing onboard flights was shocking enough, another gut-wrenching incident of a man peeing on a tribal youth has gone viral and drawn severe flak. The incident appeared to have taken place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhu district, but has drawn nationwide attention. As many users have taken the video to social media platforms, it has been viewed by millions, who have demanded strict action against the culprit.

In the video, a man wearing a checkered shirt and jeans is seen peeing on a man sitting on footsteps outside a building. The victim, seen in a pink T-shirt and red pants, appeared defenceless the man's vile behaviour. The video shows the man even smoking a cigarette while purposely peeing on the helpless youth.

The video from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhu district, which has since gone viral, has drawn flak from netizens, who have demanded strict action for the inhumane and vile act.
The shameful act is blatant violation of human rights and brings into question his morals. Though not verified, the identity of the man has reportedly been established as Pravesh Shukla, MLA representative of MP BJP MLA Kedar Shukla, as tweeted by Indian Youth Congress national president, Srinivas BV, who shared the video on Twitter.

Many users have shared the video and demanded strict action against the culprit.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered strict action and imposition of NSA.

Further details are awaited.

