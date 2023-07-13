Three days after dropping the Jawan Prevue, on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a #AskSRK session with his fans and answered most of his fans and several users' questions with his wit and charm. After the Ask SRK session. The actor dropped the poster of his upcoming film Jawan. The poster shows Shah Rukh Khan in a bald look. Fans are loving SRK's no-hair look. In fact, a lot of his followers lauded SRK for donning multiple looks in Jawan prevue and are anxiously waiting for the songs to release.

Salman Khan who did a special cameo in SRK's Pathaan gave a shoutout to SRK for Jawan's trailer, SRK replied to Bhaijaan saying that he showed Salman the film.

Salman Khan wrote," Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk ( Pathaan has now become Jawan, I will surely see this film first day- first show).

Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you. https://t.co/kSsGUZsj3g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

To which SRK replied, "Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you." (I had shown you first Bhai),

Let's take a look at Ask SRK's interactive session.

SRK began his Thursday afternoon with Ask SRK session, SRK wrote, "Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won't give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?!"

A user asked the trailer is excellent, to which SRK replied, "Prevue bro Prevue,"

A fan asked, "What's is the reaction of #Gauri Mam's, after watching the Prevue of Jawan..? #AskSRK."

Another fan asked, "Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan."

A user said, "One Word About Your South Fans?"

SRK replied, "Right now working with an all-south unit for two years I am myself a South Fan bro!! #Jawan."

A fan wrote, "Loved you bald look."

SRK said, "Me too....now have more face to show na??!!"

A fan wrote, "From prevue it looks like there are so many action scenes but which is ur fav from #Jawan."

SRK said, "The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that's my personal choice u may like some other."

A user wrote, "What was ur experience with Vijay and Nayanthara?"

SRK wrote, "Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a 'mad' actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan."

A fan wrote, "Your favourite moment from the #JawanPrevue #AskSRK"

A user wrote, "The song is Atlee's idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think."

A user wrote, "What would be your reaction if you woke up one morning and realized you had magically turned into a pigeon? #AskSRK."

SRK said, "Kabootar!! Nothing personally against them...but please suggest waking up in the morning with better thoughts my friend!! Maybe a peacock or an Eagle....maybe."

A user said, "did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it?"

SRK said, "watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes, then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan."

A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh, "Tum kya apni movie ke ticket khud hi khareed lete ho. @iamsrk. #Jawan (do you yourself buy tickets of your own films)?"

The actor replied in the same tone, "tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho? (Do you yourself pay salary for your work)?"

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?

#JawanPrevue Out Now!

Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film will release in theatres on September 7.