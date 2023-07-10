After the stupendous success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year, the second film of SRK that will be released is Jawan. On Monday morning, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of the highly-anticipated film Jawan. Jawan is directed by Tamil director Atlee, Apart from SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra.

Jawan prevue

The new teaser of Jawan will keep you wanting more. Right from the first frame SRK is seen mouthing intense dialogues, "Main Punya Hoon, Paap hoon...

Cut to he is shown packing a few punches, and then comes his head bandage look. As the clip introduces the star cast, we can also see glimpses of Nayanthara, Deepika and Vijay.

SRK is also seen in a bald look. SRK is also seen dancing and entertaining the passengers on the train and also tells his army of girls if are they ready for the fight

The high-voltage action-packed trailers have left the fans intrigued. Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance donning a saree. The shot shows Deepika looking mesmerizingly beautiful in heavy rains, wearing a bindi in heavy rains as packs a punch on SRK and he falls down.

SRK's many looks, Deepika's cameo, and Nayanthara in a never-before-seen avatar make it a whole entertainer. As soon as the prevue was dropped by the cast, fans took to social media and praised the actor and were blown over by the stellar cast in one frame.

This is how netizens reacted.

#JawanPrevue is the bestest teaser ever i watched ?? No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dilouge, bgm, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness srk voice + bgm ?

A TSUNAMI at the box office loading ?



B L O C K B U S T E R ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/ncFOWDmFvs — ???? ???? (@yaga_18) July 10, 2023

Now, more than the another detailed Trailer excitement is for #Jawan Songs. Massiest Songs ever are on the way.



Drop them now #ShahRukhKhan! ?#JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/amGei7nQAL — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) July 10, 2023

the rain, her face, the sari,the taking down a man. the huge credit despite it just being a special appearance. oh i can’t stop smiling#JawanPreveu #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/4RDtBU21Q7 — ??????? (@darksisterI) July 10, 2023

'Jawan' is an action thriller that was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander was chosen to compose for the film, he would thus mark his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood. The music rights were bagged by T-Series.