Filmmaker Karan Johar who is basking in the success of the trailer of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, recently joined the newly launched Threads app, and conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with his fans. 

Karan Johar's AMA session

During his 10 minutes session, he responded to a wide range of questions, he answered whether he will be collaborating with SRK and Salman Khan again, and whether will there be a cameo of his in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He even answered whether he is gay.

Talking about his biggest regret, Karan said, "I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma'am."

A user asked, "Dharma and SRK collaboration happen in future?" Karan replied, "Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies."

One person asked KJo, "You are gay, right?" Karan replied, "You're interested?"

The next user asked, "Do you consider yourself a black sheep?" Karan replied, "Not at all!!! I am the good son and the only child."

A person asked, "What would you advise a 20yr old who wants to be a movie maker like you?"

Karan wrote, "Don't listen to naysayers! It's possible to believe manifest and be educated in film before you deep dive into it."

A fan asked one of the most challenging parts of being a director. To which Karan said, "Dealing with people and sometimes their fragile egos."

In October 2022, Karan Johar bid adieu to Twitter stating that he is making space for more positive space. His last tweet read as, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye, Twitter!"

About Threads

Meta recently released Threads as a rival to Twitter. In merely three days more than 90 million users have registered on the new app.

