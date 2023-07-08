Last Friday, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha is a blockbuster hit and the film is gerning accolades from moviegoers. After Prabhas- Kriti Sanon's Adipurush debacle, cinephiles have flocked to theatres to watch Kartik and Kiara's film. This Friday, July 7, 2023, Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat was released in cinema halls. And few moviegoers watched Vidya's film as after a hiatus, Vidya's film was seen in theatres.

Apart from theatres, two prominent B'town star's films have dropped on the OTT platform and if you don't wish to step out in rainy weather to watch the film in theatres. You can simply log in to your favourite OTT platform and watch these films.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Blind

The newly released crime thriller is a remake of the 2011 Korean movie of the same name that starred Kim Ha-neul and Yoo Seung-ho in lead roles.

In the film Sonam Kapoor plays a resilient blind woman, Sonam's film is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Tarla : Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi's Tarla is a biopic on Chef Tarla Dalal's journey from being a housewife to a chef. The ones who have watched the film have lauded Huma's act and the way she pulled off the role with panache. The movie is directed by Piyush Gupta and features Sharib Hashmi, Veenah Naair and Bharti Achrekar as lead characters.

Neeyat: Theaters

Vidya Balan returns to the big screen after four years with the crime thriller Neeyat. The film has garnered mixed reviews from moviegoers. Apart from Vidya the film stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Niki Walia, Amrita Puri, and Shahana.