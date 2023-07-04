After the success of the first teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song "Tum", featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The 3-minute-long trailer promises to be filled with love, laughter, family drama, and some romantic moments. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the movie also stars veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

After a hiatus, Karan Johar is back with direction and fans are loving the family saga and the world KJO has created through his films. From the set and vibrant costumes to the locations, songs, dances, and family drama, cinephiles were waiting for a perfect family entertainer and the trailer has just been released.

The plot

The trailer starts with Alia and Ranveer aka Rocky and Rani's car bumping and Rani yelling at the top of her voice as she talks to Rocky, cut to Rani in saree is seen communicating with Rocky seemingly in a café, where she can't get her eyes off Rocky's physique and muscles, while Rocky who is gym addict talks about his gym body and says he doesn't take steroids its all-natural. They share some romantic moments.

Rocky is street smart and rather tries to be one as he tells Rani to test his GK and according to him he is faster than Google. Of Couse, he messes up with a GK question asked by his girlfriend. Knowing they come from different mindsets and backgrounds, one being a Bengali and the other a flamboyant Punjab, the cross culture leads them to switch themselves and the duo decides to stay at each other's house for three months.

What follows is chaos, commotion, and family differences topped with romance, love, drama, banter and much more.

However, netizens had mixed reactions to the trailer. Some loved it, while some were of the view that it could have been better. A section of netizens called it a lite version of 2 states.

Take a look at the comments.

A user said, "Disappointed :/ ‍️‍️ this looks like 2 states lite version!!!"

Another mentioned, "Chapri Ranveer, stereotypical bong house, trivialised comedic LGBTQIA+ character, disinterested Alia in over the top sets and locations."

The third one said, "That Tagore wala scene omg pls the dialogues are going to be hilarious!"

The next one mentioned, "Giving me 2 States vibes lesgo."

The fifth user averred, "Just a story of a girl from the royal family and a boy from high class chapri,"

Netizens were annoyed with Alia screaming

A user wrote, "Feels like scenes picked up from different movies that we've already watched and why is Alia yelling so much."

Another mentioned, "Overacting and nothing new to show, pathetic chemistry between the leads and horrible music.....But Dharma PR team will surely make it work."

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July 2023.