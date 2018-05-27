Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran starring John Abraham saw an excellent jump in its box office collection on Saturday. Cashing on the strong word of mouth, the film enjoyed a surge of over 50 percent in its business on the second day.

Parmanu had made a slow start at the Indian box office on its first day, but as expected, positive reviews and word of mouth worked wonders for the historical drama. It collected Rs 7.64 crore net on its day 2.

Thus Parmanu's two days box office collection stood at Rs 12.46 crore. Being released on 1,935 screens across India and considering its genre, the opening at the box office is quite impressive.

With such impressive numbers on Saturday, Parmanu ideally is expected to witness even better figures on Sunday, but the IPL final may affect its collection for the evening shows.

"Solid word of mouth catches up... SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2... Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals... A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other side, Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi too has been running successfully at the commercial circuits even on its third week. The spy thriller is inching close to Rs 100 crore and probably will cross the mark by the end of Sunday.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu features John, Diana Penty, Boman Irani among others.