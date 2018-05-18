Alia Bhatt's Raazi has emerged as the clear winner at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar directorial has been performing well ever since it was released in theatres last week.

It received good response from the audience and the footfall increased over the weekend and maintained the pace on weekdays as well. It also received rave reviews from critics and has been riding high on the strong word of mouth which translated into box office numbers.

The movie has now earned Rs 56.59 crore in the first week and become the fifth highest Hindi grossing movie of 2018.

Taran Adarsh shared Raazi box office collections on Twitter. He wrote, "Raazi emerges a WINNER... Does REMARKABLE biz in Week 1... Emerges 5th HIGHEST *Week 1* of 2018... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr, Thu 5.35 cr. Total: Rs 56.59 cr. India biz."

He added, "What's noteworthy is the fact that Raazi put up SUPERB numbers on weekdays, following an EXCELLENT opening weekend... The biz remained consistently above Rs 5.25 cr from Mon to Thu, which indicates the word of mouth has translated into BO numbers."

The movie also did a good business overseas and earned Rs 18.08 crore in 6 days.

The trade analyst also shared the breakup of Raazi's economics on Twitter. "Raazi economics...

CoP + P&A: Rs 37 cr Approx 90 percent of investment recouped through non-theatrical sales [Music, Satellite, Digital, Overseas]. India and Overseas theatrical biz is SUPERB... Week 1: India: Rs 56.59 cr Overseas: $ 2.66 mn [6 days; Rs 18.08 cr] HUGELY PROFITABLE!"

Raazi revolves around a Kashmiri spy girl Sehmat, played by Alia, who is married to a Pakistani Army officer, played by Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal. She provides the Indian Intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, saving the lives of many Indian soldiers. The film is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, in extraordinary circumstances.

Bollywood celebrities and audience were left speechless after watching the movie. They hailed director Meghna Gulzar as a master storyteller for treating them with such a powerful, engaging and humane film and were moved by Alia Bhatt's performance and lauded her for showcasing maturity in her portrayal in her short career span.

Based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, the spy thriller Raazi was shot at various locations in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai. The movie has been jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who shared the screen for the first time in Raazi, have impressed the audience with their crackling on-screen chemistry.

With no major Bollywood movies releasing this week, Raazi will continue to rake in the moolah in the second week.