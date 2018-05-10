Alia Bhatt is returning to the silver screen with a hard-hitting role in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming spy thriller Raazi, which is all set to hit the theatres May 11. The movie revolves around a Kashmiri spy girl Sehmat, played by Alia, who is married to a Pakistani Army officer, played by Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal. She provides the Indian Intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, saving the lives of many Indian soldiers.

The film is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, in extraordinary circumstances.

A special screening was held May 9 in Mumbai for industry stalwarts. Viewers were reportedly moved by Alia Bhatt's performance and lauded her for showcasing maturity in her portrayal in her short career span.

Bollywood celebrities were left speechless with the film's powerful screenplay. They hailed director Meghna Gulzar as a master storyteller for treating them with such a powerful, engaging and humane film. Gulzar, in 2015, had directed Talvar which depicted the hard-hitting story of Arushi Talvar's 2008 Noida double murder case.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who shared screen for the first time in Raazi, have impressed the audience with their crackling on-screen chemistry.

Based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, the spy thriller Raazi was shot at various locations in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai. The movie has been jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions.

While the Meghna Gulzar's directorial is just a day away from its release, check out comments from Bollywood celebrities were left in awe with Raazi:

Rajkumar Hirani

"Saw #raazi. It's an outstanding film and @meghnagulzar a master storyteller. Watch it for a great story and amazing performances from @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 and all others. Salutes @JungleePictures @karanjohar."

Abhishek Bachchan

"Had the pleasure of watching Raazi last night. Enjoyed every moment of it. Taught, edge-of-your-seat and relentless!

@aliaa08 is...simply put, gifted! Such talent and maturity is wonderful to watch. My brother @vickykaushal09, restrained, dignified and honest and earnest. Bravo."

Masaba Gupta

"Not because I've known her my whole life,but Alia, in her short career span has proved that she will blow your mind & be the bravest actor of her time EVERY SINGLE TIME. Raazi has given me goosebumps & I cant shake it off."

Dia Mirza

"This is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I've ever seen! Totally in awe of the master story telling @meghnagulzar. And @aliaa08 I've always said you are PRECIOUS and with this film you have raised the bar to ANOTHER level!!! #RaaziOn11May."

Shashank Khaitan

"@aliaa08 ... Mahesh sir has once said that Alia is his real Masterpiece... i think he might be right... actually she is India's real Masterpiece... only one word for her performance #Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious ... aaloo u r the best..."

Sophie Choudry

"#Raazi is phenomenal!! One of the best films I have seen with performances that will stay with you forever!! Huge congrats @meghnagulzar @DharmaMovies @vickykaushal09 , u & the entire cast are pitch perfect, so brilliant! And @aliaa08 .. And @aliaa08 ..U r so real, pure, honest, vulnerable, beautiful as an actor that it moves people to tears..U saw that last night! At 25, u r already one of our greatest actors ever & a gift to cinema! May you always shine bright & stay blessed #raazi @meghnagulzar @karanjohar."

Taapsee Pannu

"It's simply SUPERB! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one ! Rarely a film meets expectations n this is bang on! #Raazi.

Congratulations @meghnagulzar @karanjohar @vineetjaintimes @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09."

Jackky Bhagnani

"Just saw #raazi and I am speechless . @aliaa08 is just phenomenal. Such a difficult role done with so much ease . She is terrific What a film . A must watch !!!!!@karanjohar."

Watch the Raazi trailer featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal here: