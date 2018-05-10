The Alia Bhatt-starrer is all set to hit the theatres on May 11. Considering the hype around the film, Raazi is predicted to have a good start at the Indian box office.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie Raazi has got everyone talking about it since the trailer was released. As per early estimates, Raazi is expected to collect Rs 5-6 crore approximately on its first day alone.

With no other major release on Friday, the movie will likely dominate the screens on its opening day. Although another Bollywood movie, 3 Dev is releasing alongside Raazi, it is less likely to have a significant impact on the latter's business in the domestic market.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out has been having a decent run at the box office, and that might claim some share of the audience. Nonetheless, Raazi is expected to appeal to the masses a lot more than 102 Not Out as it features Alia.

While the intense trailer of the film has peaked the interest of many, Alia's never-before-seen action avatar further adds to the curiosity of movie-goers. The young actress is known for both her flawless performance as well as commercial success.

The other film that was a huge commercial and critical success, largely credited to Alia's performance, was Highway back in 2014. The movie had collected Rs 3.75 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day.

The 25-year-old actress enjoys massive popularity and a huge fan base across the country. It would come as no surprise if Raazi is a huge commercial success, despite the movie's limited budget. The only factor that might restrict its collection is the limited screen counts.

Another reason for Raazi to dominate the box office for a while would be the fact that there are no other big Bollywood movies slated for release for the next two weeks. The next big film is Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, scheduled for release on May 25.

Meanwhile, Raazi is expected to witness a good jump in its business over the weekend, depending on word-of-mouth and reviews from critics.

Raazi is a highly content-driven film with some powerful performances, as seen in the trailer. Alia Bhatt plays an Indian woman married to a Pakistani soldier, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, in order to serve as a spy in the neighbouring nation.