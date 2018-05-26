John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran received positive response from most of the critics, but reportedly witnessed an average occupancy at the theatres on Friday.

Having released in 1,935 screens across India, the historical drama reportedly enjoyed 20-30 percent occupancy on its opening day. Although the exact figures are yet to be out, early estimates suggest Parmanu collected Rs 4.50 crore at the Indian box office on day 1.

Considering the genre of the film, Parmanu's first day business was better than expected. It is a non-masala film with John, Diana Penty and Boman Irani being the only popular stars.

Despite being released without any other big movie alongside, Parmanu faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt's Raazi, which is still running successfully at the commercial circuits. Interestingly, both the movies are based on real-life events, and are patriotic in nature.

Raazi too had an average start at the box office, but the strong word of mouth worked wonders for the film, which is now at the verge of crossing Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. Parmanu may witness similar fate, and might come up as a hit.

Although the film had a slow start at the domestic market, its collection is expected to witness decent jump over the weekend. Positive reviews and word of mouth are likely to boost the film's earning over the weekend.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the John Abraham plays the lead in the movie, which is based on the historic event of India's nuclear tests conducted under a covert operation.