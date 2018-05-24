John Abraham starrer Parmanu is set for release on May 25 after a lot of controversies. The film was earlier supposed to hit the screens on May 4 but was delayed due to a rift between co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment.

Although the trailer of Parmanu looks impressive, the film's opening day box office collection is likely to be quite average. First, the delay in any film's release generally affects its opening collection adversely, and the same may happen to Parmanu.

Secondly, the hype around Parmanu is not so high, and hence the movie is expected to make a day 1 collection of Rs 3-4 crore (approximately) at the domestic box office. However, if the reviews come out to be positive, and people actually like the movie, word of mouth may enhance its box office business over the weekend.

Though the film also features Diana Penty and Boman Irani, it primarily rests on the shoulder of John as he is the only actor who adds some star value to the film. Another aspect that may hinder the opening collection of the movie is its genre. It's not a masala entertainer and is likely to attract a very specific set of audience.

John's previous solo lead movies – Rocky Handsome and Force 2– had done decent first day business with a collection of Rs 5.39 crore and Rs 6.05 crore, respectively. But Parmanu is very different from those films, and is unlikely to cross Rs 4 crore mark on its day 1.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has also been running successfully across the theatres. The film is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark, and is expected to witness a big jump in its collection over the weekend. Raazi has been earning good box office numbers even on the weekdays, and hence, can adversely affect Parmanu's collection.