Pantham and Tej I Love You (TILY) saw average collections at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. But the Gopichand starrer has led the race, beating the Sai Dharam Tej's movie.

In a bid to get a big opening, the distributors released Pantham in the cinema halls on July 5, a day before Tej I Love You hit the screens. The movie opened to a good response and collected Rs 5.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. But the film failed to beat the opening day record of Gopichand's Goutham Nanda, which minted Rs 6.10 crore gross in the global market.

The Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada starrer opened to a mixed response and the word of mouth took a toll on its business, which was also affected by Tej I Love You from its second day. Pantham is estimated to have collected Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office in four-day-extended first weekend. The movie is said to have earned Rs 7.10 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 15 crore in its rights.

On the other hand, Tej I Love You was released in the theatres on July 6 and received a mixed response from the audience in the morning shows on its opening day. The word of mouth affected its collection in the later shows. The film collected Rs 3.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. Its collection was lower than Sai Dharam Tej's disastrous film Inttelligent, which grossed Rs 4 crore on first day.

The word of mouth took a toll on its collection further on Saturday and Sunday. Tej I Love You is estimated to have collected around Rs 7 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film is said to have earned Rs 3.54 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 16 crore on its theatrical rights.

Both Gopichand and Sai Dharam Teja have a series of flop movie for their credit. They had a lot of hard work for Pantham and Tej I Love You, which had huge hype and promotion before their release. Both the film ended up as flops and as per their current pace of collection, they will incur huge losses to their distributors.