Director K Chakravarthi Reddy's Telugu movie Pantham starring Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada has received positive reviews and good ratings by the audience.

Pantham is an action drama with a good dose of romance and other masala elements. K Chakravarthi Reddy, who is known for his screenplay for Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa, has turned director for the movie produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.25 hours.

Pantham movie story: The movie is about a brave young man who always wants to see others happy. He is never scared of anything and never steps back in fighting for a cause. The twist in the tale is that he gets involved in a case, which lands him in jail. How he solves things in his own way forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Pantham deals with a routine story, but what makes it interesting is that the director has blended a relevant social issue. The first half lacks a good story, but some masala elements engage you. The story gains a momentum before the interval and the second half is very good, say the audience.

Performance: Gopichand has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Pantham. Mehreen Pirzada's glamour and chemistry with hero are assets of the film. Sampath, Srinivasa Reddy, JP, Tanikella Bharani, Prudhvi, Asish Vidhyardhi, Sayaji Shinde, Prabhas Sreenu, Hamsa Nandini, Kaumudhi, Jhansi and Prabhakar have done justice to their roles.

Technical: Pantham has decent production values and Gopi Sundar's songs and background score, Prasad Murella's cinematography, action choreography, AS Prakash's art direction and Ramesh Reddy's dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Pantham movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Stay locked to this page to see audiences' response.

