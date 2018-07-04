Two mid-range stars like Gopichand and Sai Dharam Tej, who are badly in need of a hit, will lock horns with each other as their movies Pantham and Tej I Love You gear up for a clash at the box office this weekend.

Loukyam, which was released in theatres in 2014, was the last hit film for Gopichand, who has recorded a series of flop films like Jil, Soukhyam, Goutham Nanda, Oxygen and Aaradugula Bullet in the last three years. Besides doing a lot of hard work, the actor has chosen a good subject for Pantham, which is made with a tagline 'For a Cause'. He has pinned a lot of hopes on the movie.

Pantham deals with a relevant social problem and revolves around the story of a brave and fearless young man who tries hard to achieve a goal in his life. K Chakravarthy Reddy, which has written the screenplay for Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa, is making his debut as a director with the film, which features Gopichand and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Supreme, which hit the screens in 2016, was the last hit for Sai Dharam Tej, who has also delivered a series of flops like Thikka, Winner, Nakshatram, Jawaan and Inttelligent. He has carefully chosen a beautiful romance drama for his next movie titled Tej I Love You, which revolves around the story of a young man, who decides to express his love to a pretty lady.

A Karunakaran of Ullasamga Utsahamga fame has written the script and directed Tej I Love You. Sai Dharam Tej is seen romancing Anupama Parameswaran in the movie, which has been produced by KS Rama Rao under the banner Creative Commercials. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for its songs, which have become a hit with the audience and generated a lot of curiosity about the film.

Both the movies have received a good response for their promos and their makers have shelled out hefty sums on their publicity. But Pantham has an edge over Tej I Love You and it is also being released a day before the latter. So, the Gopichand starrer is expected to get bigger opening than the Sai Dharam Tej starrer, but the word of mouth would decide its collection at the box office on the following days.