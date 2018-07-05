Director A Karunakaran's Telugu movie Tej I Love You (TILU) starring Sai Dharam Tej and Anupama Parameswaran has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience

Tej I Love You is a 2018 Indian Telugu romance film. Director A Karunakaran has written the script with Darling Swamy for the movie while KS Rama Rao produced it under the banner Creative Commercials. The film received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.25 hours.

Tej I Love You story: It is about a young guy (Sai Dharam Tej), who falls in love with a girl (Anupama Parameswaran), who is the daughter of a police officer. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Tej I Love You deals with a fresh story and is different from routine romance. Some wonderful moments between the couple and comedy scenes keep you engaged throughout the film, say the audience.

Performances: Sai Dharam Tej has done good acting and he is at his ease in action, romance and comedy scenes. Anupama Parameswaran looks cute and beautiful and her chemistry with hero is the highlight of Tej I Love You. Pavitra Lokesh, Surekha Vani, Prudhvi Raj and Viva Harsha have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the movie, say he audience.

Technical: Tej I Love You has good production values. Gopi Sunder's songs and background score, I Andhrew's picturisation, dialogues and choreography of dance and action are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

