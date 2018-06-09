The owner of a famous chain of pan shops in Hyderabad allegedly raped a software engineer after promising to marry her. The accused, who has been identified as Upendra Varma, was arrested on Friday after the 27-year-old victim filed a police complaint.

According to the police, Varma, who runs Mayur Pan House in Himayath Nagar, became friends with the victim on Facebook in 2013.

"Eventually, the friendship blossomed into love and they decided to get married. Varma had concealed the truth that he was married and on a promise of marriage, he raped her," Telangana Today quoted the police as saying.

It was only later that the victim learnt that Varma was already married. But he assured her that he would divorce his wife and marry her. The duo continued their affair for some more time, after which the victim again insisted on getting married.

"Recently when she again asked about their marriage, he starting avoiding her and also threatened to upload their private pictures and videos on YouTube and social media," the police added.

The local news outlet said that she had also gone abroad for higher studies, but when she returned to India, Varma began to threaten her again. The victim then approached the police, who have registered a case for rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

According to Bombay Mirror, the accused also drugged the victim by lacing a sweet pan with sedatives and then sexually exploited her. However, Telangana Today said that the woman did not mention any drugging incident in her complaint

Varma and three of his friends -- Manish, Ajith and Mohammed Shajeb -- have been arrested for aiding him in harassing the victim. The culprits have been produced in court and have been remanded in judicial custody.