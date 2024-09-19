The highly controversial statement of Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Article 370 has triggered a massive debate among intense electioneering in Jammu and Kashmir where elections for the the first phase were held on Wednesday.

Taking a cue from the Pakistani Defence Minister's statement, BJP stepped up its attack on both the National Conference and Congress for getting support from the neigbouring country during elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday came down heavily on the Congress-National Conference alliance after it received support from Pakistan on the issue of Article 370 and Article 35A, saying Congress' intentions have been exposed and the party shares the same agenda as Islamabad.

He also pledged that Article 370 would never be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post in Hindi on his social media handle, the Home Minister said, "Pakistan's Defence Minister's statement about Congress and JKNC's support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda. For the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every anti-India force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen."

"Be it asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes or saying objectionable things about the Indian Army, the tune of Rahul Gandhi's Congress Party and Pakistan has always been the same and Congress has always been hand in glove with the anti-national forces. However, Congress and Pakistan forget that the Modi Government is at the Centre. Hence, neither Article 370 nor terrorism will be allowed to return to Kashmir," he

Cong snubs Khawaja's statement

Snubbing Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his statement senior Congress leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramodh Tiwari on Thursday warned Pakistan against interfering in India's interal matters.

"Instead of giving such statements ministers of Pakistan should focus on protecting their citizens from starvation and poverty," Tiwari said while addressing a press conference at Jammu.

Criticizing the BJP for raking up the statement of Pakistan's Defence Minister in the election campaign, Tiwari said that it appears that the BJP and Pakistan's establishment are reciprocating each others' interests.

"The timing of the Pakistani minister's absurd statement and reaction of BJP to exploit it is a clear indication that there is a tactical understanding between them", the Congress leader said.

Recalling the Pathankot terror attack, Tiwari questioned Modi's decision to invite the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to investigate the Pathankot terror attack, citing concerns about national security and sovereignty.

"That decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed Pakistani officials to access sensitive information about India's military installations", he pointed out.

What Pakistan Defence Minister say about Article 370?

Speaking to a news channel of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif was asked whether Pakistan and the Congress-NC shared the same perspectives regarding the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, which were repealed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. "Absolutely. We also share the same demand," he replied.

Asif said Article 370 could return should the Congress-NC alliance take power in Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing Assembly elections.

"Currently, the National Conference and Congress have very big importance over there. The population of the valley has been motivated a lot on this issue and I believe, there is a chance that the Conference (National Conference) will come to power. They have made this an election issue that the status of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored," he told the news channel.

Pakistan's endorsement of the Congress-NC's position on Article 370 has prompted a furious response from the BJP. Amit Malviya, BJP leader and party's media cell-in-charge, slammed Rahul Gandhi and his party for always being seen "on the side of those inimical to India's interest".

Congress-NC stand on Article 370

The NC has explicitly called for restoring Article 370, while Congress remains silent. Pakistan's endorsement has sparked a strong reaction from the BJP, with leader Amit Malviya criticizing Rahul Gandhi for consistently siding with anti-India forces.

The NC's manifesto includes reinstating Article 370, with leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah expressing optimism about its return.