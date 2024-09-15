Amid two back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu province during the last 24 hours, the Congress party on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of failing to curb the resurgence of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Srinagar, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the Union Territory has witnessed 25 terror attacks in the 98 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his third term in office.

Shrinate criticized the government's claims of establishing peace in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"Tall claims were made that after August 5, 2019, peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the reality on the ground is starkly different as terror incidents have increased manifold," she said.

The Congress spokesperson highlighted the alarming rise in terror attacks, resulting in the martyrdom of 21 security personnel and 15 civilians.

She pointed out that in the last 98 days, there have been 25 terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir claiming the lives of 21 security personnel and 15 civilians.

"Furthermore, 28 security personnel and 47 civilians have been injured in these attacks," she said.

Cong corners Govt on increasing terror incidents in peaceful Jammu region

Shrinate expressed concern over the resurgence of terror attacks in areas like Doda and Reasi, which were previously considered peaceful.

"Jammu was peaceful, and the insurgency had ended there. However, we are again witnessing terror attacks in Jammu's Doda, Reasi, and other areas," she added.

Cong expresses surprise over PM's silence

The Congress spokesperson also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not offering tributes to fallen soldiers since 2019.

"The Prime Minister tweets on small issues, discovers new countries on the world map to travel to, and wishes happy birthday to people. However, since 2019, Modi has stopped sending tribute or sympathy messages to the families of fallen soldiers," she alleged.

Shrinate accused the Prime Minister of ignoring the sacrifices of security personnel and police forces in J&K. "Our officers and soldiers have lost their lives, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been killed, but Modi has not uttered a single word to offer tributes or sympathies after 2019," she said.

The Congress spokesperson demanded that the Prime Minister acknowledge the sacrifices of security personnel and police forces in J&K. "The least you can do is pay homage to the supreme sacrifices our forces and police forces are making in J&K" she added.

She said that the resurgence of terror attacks in J&K is a clear indication of the Centre's failure to address the issue. She further pointed out that terrorism was back in the Jammu region and it was a warning signal.

Jammu witnesses two terror attacks in last 24 hours

Jammu region witnessed two back-to-back terror attacks during the last 24 hours. While two soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack in the Chhatroo area of the Kishtwar district on Friday, another soldier was injured in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Saturday.