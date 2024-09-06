IANS

Before leaving for the Union Territory to formally launch the election campaign for the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Narendra Modi government and the region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot.

Heading to the poll-bound Union Territory, Shah also said that during his two-day visit, he would launch the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) and interact with the party workers at a 'Karyakarta Sammelan'.

"J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government. The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities," he wrote on X.

Shah will launch the BJP's poll campaign and release its manifesto during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, which will begin on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to kickstart the BJP's election campaign and unveil the party's manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, starting Friday.

This visit comes at a pivotal moment as the BJP grapples with growing internal unrest ahead of the Assembly elections, with several leaders and workers expressing dissatisfaction and some even leaving the party after being denied tickets.

"Amit Shah will arrive in Jammu on Friday afternoon from Delhi," a senior BJP leader confirmed. Shah's first major engagement will be the release of the BJP manifesto at 4 PM. Following this, he will meet with party leaders and delegations of party workers to discuss election strategies.

On Saturday, Shah will officially launch the BJP's campaign with a rally in Jammu, signaling the party's readiness for the upcoming elections.

His visit is seen as critical, particularly in light of the dissent within the BJP over ticket distribution, which has led to protests and defections. To address these challenges, the party has dispatched top leaders, including Union Ministers, to manage the situation and restore unity.

By launching the campaign from Jammu, Shah aims to reassure the people of the region about the BJP's commitment to their development and welfare.

Security has been heightened ahead of Shah's visit, with multi-layered security arrangements in place at key venues, including a media center set up by the BJP at a hotel in the Channi area. Preparations are also underway for his rally at Paloura Top, where sanitization and area domination measures have been implemented, officials confirmed.

"Welcoming the Hon'ble Home Minister AmitShahto Jammu. Under the Modi government's leadership, J&K is experiencing a remarkable transformation. From a region once troubled by terrorism to a thriving tourist destination, the progress in education and economy is inspiring. Looking forward to the launch of BJP's Sankalp Patra and engaging with our dedicated Karyakartas", national general secretary and incharge of J&K BJP Tarun Chugh posted on his social media handle.