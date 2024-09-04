While the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is going to formally kickstart Congress's election campaign on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Jammu on September 6 to release the much-awaited election manifesto of the BJP for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from releasing the election manifesto of the party, Amit Shah will address a mega rally in Jammu on the same day to launch BJP's election campaign.

This will be the first visit of the Union Home Minister ahead of the polls in J&K. He will be campaigning for the party candidates in Jammu.

Wishing anonymity, a senior BJP leader confirmed that the Union Home Minister will visit Jammu on September 6 to release the party's election manifesto.

BJP constituted 12-member manifesto committee

Headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Nirmal Singh, the BJP had constituted a 12-member manifesto committee on August 8.

Since its formation, this committee has been seeking suggestions from the people for a pro-people election manifesto.

The suggestions from the people are sought through dedicated phone numbers and email addresses.

The committee was constituted by the J&K election affairs in -charge and Union Minister G.K. Reddy. People on condition of anonymity have been requested to call 9541903938, a toll-free number for their suggestions.

Separate teams reached out to people in central Kashmir, north Kashmir, and south Kashmir. The suggestions have been compiled into a report sent to senior leadership in Delhi for the manifesto.

BJP to launch aggressive campaign

The BJP is gearing up for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections with a robust campaign strategy.

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, will lead the charge by addressing 10 to 15 rallies across the Union Territory in the coming days.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as announced by the Election Commission of India on August 16. The votes will be counted on October 8.

The assembly election will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after over 10 years gap. The last assembly election was held in 2014.

In 2019 Government had bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - the other is Ladakh - and scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution.