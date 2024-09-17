After the ending of the campaign for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress on Monday released its election manifesto in which the party promises to restore the nearly 150-year-old practice of Darbar Move.

AICC chief spokesperson Pawan Khera and Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra unveiled the manifesto at the party office, emphasizing the Congress party's commitment to transforming Jammu and Kashmir's future.

"Our manifesto is a promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, addressing their pressing concerns and aspirations," Khera said, adding, "We will work tirelessly to ensure a brighter future for all".

The Congress party released its manifesto, "Haath Badlega Halaat" (Change Your Hand, Change Your Fate), for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, outlining a comprehensive plan to uplift farmers, women, and youth.

"We will provide inclusive and accountable governance by ensuring that the Central Government grants statehood to Jammu and Kashmir", the manifesto mentioned.

The party further promised to restore the Darbar Move, which process which was stopped recently by the Lieutenant Governor administration.

"We will restore the 149-year tradition of Summer and Winter Capitals in Srinagar and Jammu respectively by passing in the first resolution of the first Assembly session in favour of the Durbar Move", the party promises.

The Congress party further promised that "We will give first preference to those domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir for jobs, government contracts, land allocation and natural resource concessions"

What was Darbar Move?

For nearly 150 years, Jammu and Kashmir followed a unique biannual tradition of shifting capitals between Srinagar and Jammu. This practice, known as the "Durbar Move," involved relocating the Civil Secretariat and other state government offices between the two cities seasonally.

The tradition is believed to have started in 1872 by Dogra ruler Maharaja Gulab Singh, aiming to bring the administration closer to the people of Kashmir during summer and provide essential supplies to Ladakh before winter.

Until 2019, the J&K administration used trucks and buses to transport office records and officials between the two capitals. However, in 2020, the Jammu & Kashmir High Court questioned the tradition's legal justification. In 2021, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the transition to e-office, ending the "Durbar Move" practice.

Cong promises White Paper on corruption

"We will bring a White Paper on corruption and establish a Lokayukta within the first 100 days to investigate all charges against officials – serving and retired – allegedly involved in scams over the past ten years", the party promised

The party also promised to empower all elected MLAs to ensure the development of their respective constituencies for speedy redressal of the people's grievances.

The Congress also promised to restore the Legislative Council and add constituencies to represent sections that are inadequately represented in the Assembly such as OBCs, Minorities, Ex-Servicemen, pensioners, teachers, experts etc.

"We will hold Panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) elections under the 73rd & 74th Constitutional amendments at the earliest", the party promises, adding, We will incorporate an Ombudsperson to investigate cases of corruption".

"There will be no evictions from lands in continuous occupation by poor people and farmers – especially landless, small and marginal farmers – until a fair and transparent land policy is prepared within six months", the party promises, adding, "Forest dwellers will also be conferred rights under the Forest Rights Act within six months".

The Congress also promises to implement the Public Services Guarantee Act in letter and spirit and check the loopholes in the system.

The party also promises to consider the demand to create a PoJK Displaced Persons (DP) and Refugees Board for their welfare and press for the implementation of the 2014 financial package as recommended by the Congress-led State Government to the Central Government and endorsed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The party also promises to confer all rights on DPs from 1947, 1965, and 1971 and West Pakistan refugees including rights to sell and transfer allotted state land and Evacuee Properties.

"We will reexamine genuine cases of unregistered and excluded 1947 DPs and refugees and accordingly confer their due rights and a financial package", the party promised and added that Congress will regularise DP and Refugee bastis and camp