Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has assured that his office and administration will extend full support and cooperation to the new government formed after the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, provided it works towards an agenda of peace, prosperity, development, employment generation, and transparency.

In an exclusive interview with a national news channel, Sinha downplayed the controversy surrounding the granting of more powers to the Lieutenant Governor on key administrative and legal matters. He emphasized that there is no scope for confrontation with the new government and expressed commitment to promoting peace, prosperity, and security in the Union Territory.

No confrontation with new government: LG

Sinha clarified that any amendments granting powers to the Governor or Lieutenant Governor are subject to approval by Parliament. He cited the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, which was passed by Parliament and upheld by the Supreme Court.

Optimistic about voter turnout

The Lieutenant Governor expressed optimism about increased voter participation in the assembly polls, citing the 58.4% turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He attributed this shift in voter mindset to the region's recent experiences of peace, development, and progress.

Jamaat-e-Islami's decision to contest polls

Sinha said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should enact a law to bar groups like Jamaat-e-Islami from contesting elections, with consensus from all stakeholders. Until then, no one can be barred from contesting, he added.

Independents in assembly polls is a positive signal

The Lieutenant Governor attributed the large number of independents (about 44%) participating in the assembly elections to the new aspirations of J&K's youth and women, who now share similar aspirations with their counterparts elsewhere in the country.

Security scenario improving

Sinha highlighted the implementation of the three-tier Panchayat system and the District Development Council (DDC) elections, which saw over 74% voter participation. He also stated that a 360-degree plan is in place to end the ecosystem of terrorism in the Union Territory, with the overall security scenario improving.

Key Highlights: