Breaking his silence on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's "King" remarks, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dared Congress leader to conduct a secret ballot to test public support for the work done in the Union Territory during the last five years.

Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's criticism, the Lieutenant Governor offered to resign if a secret ballot reveals that over 75 percent of the public is dissatisfied with the administration's performance in the last five years.

Sinha made this statement during a programme with a TV channel. He challenged Rahul Gandhi to gauge public sentiment through a secret ballot.

Gandhi had earlier compared Sinha's functioning to that of kings, alleging that he was exploiting the region's resources for outsiders. Sinha countered that he would resign if the public expressed dissatisfaction with his administration's work.

Elections will be free and fair

Sinha also assured that the upcoming Assembly elections would be free and fair and that his administration would support whichever party forms the next government. He attributed the high voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha polls to the people's rejection of Pakistan's influence and their faith in Indian democracy.

The Lieutenant Governor also reminded the Congress and the opposition that Article 370 is no longer part of the Constitution, as upheld by the Supreme Court. He emphasized that his administration has worked for the welfare of the public and is committed to continuing its efforts.

Rahul termed LG as "King"

While launching the election campaign for party candidate Vikar Rasool Wani in the Sangaldan area of the Ramban district on September 4, Rahul Gandhi had criticized the Lieutenant Governor, who remains an important entity in the absence of the legislature.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that "Raja" (King) is "snatching" the Union Territory's money to send it outside.

"In 1947, we removed the kings, formed a democratic government, and gave a Constitution to the country. But today, there is a "King' named LG sitting in Jammu and Kashmir, who is snatching your money and giving it to outsiders. Therefore, our first step will be to return 'statehood' to Jammu and Kashmir," Rahul Gandhi stated.

"Land is being snatched from the poor people in Jammu and Kashmir and being sold to outsiders. Outsiders are running the businesses in J&K and the administration does not pay heed to the demands and concerns of local businessmen," Gandhi said.