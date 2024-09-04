Predicting that the National Conference-Congress alliance is going to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured that statehood would be restored as early as after the formation of the new dispensation.

"It is for the first time in the history of modern India that a full-fledged state was downgraded into two Union Territories", Rahul Gandhi said while kickstarting the election campaign for the party candidate Vikar Rasool Wani who is contesting election from the Banihal Assembly segment.

"Come what may, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) block will pressure on the BJP government at the Centre to restore Statehood to J&K", he said, adding, "I have seen Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Arunachal Pradesh being converted into states but J&K is the first State that was bifurcated into two UTs—Ladakh and J&K".

He alleged that the erstwhile state of J&K was downgraded into two UTs to give benefits to some big industrialists of the country.

Criticism of BJP's policies

Gandhi criticized the BJP's handling of power projects in J&K, citing the high electricity fees imposed on residents despite the majority of power projects being run in the region.

"You have first right on the power projects constructed in this area", he said but regretted that locals were not getting benefits from the power projects.

"Locals will be given benefits of power projects and free power should be given to those living in the radius of five kilometers of the power project", he demanded.

हम चाहते थे कि पहले आपको स्टेटहुड मिले, फिर चुनाव हो।



लेकिन BJP ये नहीं चाहती है, उनका कहना है कि पहले चुनाव होगा फिर स्टेटहुड की बात होगी।



हम कह रहे हैं कि कुछ भी हो, हम जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों को स्टेटहुड दिलवाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/SFb3yutLy9 — J&K Congress (@INCJammuKashmir) September 4, 2024

Pointing toward unemployment in the country, Rahul Gandhi assured that after the formation of government in J&K all government vacancies would be filled and those working as daily wagers would be regularized.

1947 में हमने राजाओं को हटाकर लोकतांत्रिक सरकार बनाई और देश को संविधान दिया।



लेकिन...



आज जम्मू-कश्मीर में LG नाम का एक 'राजा' बैठा हुआ है, जो आपका धन छीनकर बाहर के लोगों को दे रहा है।



इसलिए हमारा पहला कदम जम्मू-कश्मीर को 'स्टेटहुड' वापस देने का होगा । pic.twitter.com/pUQCVTjkeB — J&K Congress (@INCJammuKashmir) September 4, 2024

Rakes up local versus non-local issue

During his first public meeting, Rahul Gandhi made it a point to rake up local versus non-local issues to mobilize the party's support in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Locals are not getting benefits of developmental activities as contracts have been given to the outsiders", Rahul Gandhi said and added that only statehood has been snatched but the rights of the residents of J&K have also been seized as outsiders are looting the wealth of the locals.

Support for Congress candidates

Gandhi asked for the support of Congress candidates, including Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal and Ghulam Ahmed Mir from Anantnag. He predicted that the NC-Congress alliance would form the government.

Gandhi is scheduled to address another rally at Dooru, Anantnag, in support of Ghulam Ahmed Mir's candidacy.