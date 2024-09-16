Two days before polling for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) of Engineer Rashid and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) formally announced to form a strategic alliance to work together in the larger interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18.

The two parties held a joint meeting, led by AIP Chief and Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Er Rashid, to discuss the current political situation and the need for unity in resolving the Kashmir issue.

A statement issued by AIP mentioned that the meeting focused on the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, with both sides emphasizing the need to work together in the larger interest of the region's population. Following comprehensive deliberations, it was agreed that AIP would support JEI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama. Similarly, JEI will back AIP candidates across Kashmir.

In areas where both AIP and JEI have fielded candidates, the alliance has agreed to a "friendly contest," particularly in constituencies like Langate, Devsar, and Zainapora. In other constituencies, mutual support will be extended to ensure a unified approach to the elections.

Key Decisions:

- AIP will support JEI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama.

- JEI will back AIP candidates across Kashmir.

- In areas where both parties have fielded candidates, a "friendly contest" will be held, particularly in Langate, Devsar, and Zainapora constituencies.

- Mutual support will be extended in other constituencies to ensure a unified approach to the elections.

Unity and Cooperation:

The alliance emphasizes the importance of unity in resolving the Kashmir issue and promoting lasting and dignified peace in the region. Both parties recognize the rapidly evolving political landscape, both regionally and internationally, and stress that they cannot afford to remain passive observers.

Joint Statement:

A statement issued by AIP reads, "Both parties underscored the importance of unity in resolving the Kashmir issue and promoting lasting and dignified peace in the region. They highlighted the rapidly evolving political landscape, both regionally and internationally, and stressed that neither JEI nor AIP can afford to remain passive observers."

This strategic alliance marks a significant development in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, as two major parties come together to champion the cause of the people and work towards a unified approach to the elections.

In other constituencies, mutual support will be extended to ensure a unified approach to the elections, the spokesman added.

"Both parties underscored the importance of unity in resolving the Kashmir issue and promoting a lasting and dignified peace in the region.

"They highlighted the rapidly evolving political landscape, both regionally and internationally, and stressed that neither JEI nor AIP can afford to remain passive observers," the spokesman said.

The leadership of both AIP and JEI have called upon their cadres to spread the message of support for each other's candidates, which is in line with the agreement.

"The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations," he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in Feb 2019

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried out a massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.

The ban was extended for another five years in February this year. Several influential leaders of Jamaat are contesting assembly polls as independent candidates.