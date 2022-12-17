Continuing its offensive against radical groups active in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday seized eleven more properties belonging to banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) worth crores of rupees in four districts of Kashmir Valley on Saturday.

The properties at about a dozen locations worth about Rs 100 crore were barred with restrictions on usage and entry in the Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara districts of Kashmir Valley.

The properties were barred after being notified by the District Magistrates of Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara on the recommendation of the SIA.

"To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terrorist networks hostile to India's sovereignty, the properties belonging or held by banned JeI J&K at four Kashmir districts have been notified by concerned District Magistrates in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated 28- February- 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs" the statement issued by SIA reads.

These premises/structures were barred and entry and usage were prohibited, besides "Red Entry" to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records.

"During the seizure proceedings, it was found that about two dozen business establishments in the towns of Kupwara and Kangan are currently running from out these JeI properties on a rent basis. After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI are not penalized and their livelihood not impaired," the statement said.

188 properties worth thousands of crores to be seized in a phased manner

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has identified as many as 188 properties of the banned radical organization across the UT.

All these properties of the banned outfit will be seized through a course of action in a phased manner. As of now, 31 properties of JeI have been seized by the authorities.

The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K, which will be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.

"These are as a result of the investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batamaloo being investigated by SIA. SIA has preliminarily identified numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees", reads the statement.

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.