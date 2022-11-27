Although the Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far seized 20 properties of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeT), the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has identified as many as 188 properties of the banned radical organization across the UT.

All these properties of the banned outfit will be seized through a course of action in a phased manner.

As of now, 20 properties of JeI have been seized by the authorities. While nine properties including a school building were sealed on November 10 in the Shopian district, eleven properties of JeI were seized in the Anantnag district on Saturday.

At least eleven properties, worth crores, belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami have been notified and subsequently confiscated by District Magistrate Anantnag after a recommendation was made to the court by State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday.

On Saturday, district administration Anantnag on the recommendation of SIA seized 11 properties of JeI worth more than Rs 90 crores.

188 JeI properties worth thousands of crores are identified to be seized

As per an official statement, the SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K, which will be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.

"These are as a result of the investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batamaloo being investigated by SIA. SIA has preliminarily identified numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees", reads the statement.

"In the second phase, after verification on the ground, SIA choose district Anantnag, the district with maximum Jamaat penetration, and after confirming that 11 different lands and in some cases land-cum-house properties are indeed under JeI ownership or control, SIA submitted evidence before the District Magistrate of Anantnag who has expelled the JeI from entering or using these 11 properties under Section 8 of UAPA", further read the statement.

Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit, was banned on February 28, 2019, by Home Ministry for allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the region. The Union Ministry had claimed the organization has close links with secessionists and terrorist groups and contests the merger of J&K into the Union of India.

Post ban on the JeI, authorities had carried massive crackdown on its first and second-line leadership and detained its hundreds of members and associates across J&K.