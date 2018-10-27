Over 199 sitting MLAs and seven MPs in India have not declared their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details which is mandatory for filing nominations papers for election, said a report on Friday.

The highest number of MLAs who have not shared the details are from Congress followed by BJP and CPI.

Here is the number of MLAs from different parties who haven't declared their PAN details :

1. Congress: 51 MLAs

2.Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP): 42 MLAs

3. Communist Party of India (CPI): 25 MLAs

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) have brought out details of around 542 Lok Sabha MPs and 4,086 MLAs.

Here is the state wise list of MLAs who haven't shared their PAN details:

1. Kerala: 33

2.Mizoram: 28

3.Madhya Pradesh: 19

Interestingly, out of total 40 MLAs in Mizoram Assembly, 28 have not declared details of their PAN.

According to reports, around 2 MPs each from Odisha (BJD) and Tamil Nadu (AIDMK) and an MP from Assam, Lakshadweep, and Mizoram have not declared their PAN details.

Around 11 re-elected MPs and 35 re-elected MLAs, had a discrepancy in their PAN details with BJD topping the list with 4 re-elected MPs, followed by BJP and Congress with 2 MPs from each party and then NCP, JD(S) AND SHS with 1 MP from each party, said report.