As advertised, Realme is all set to launch the limited edition Realme 1 Silver in India. It is slated to on sale on Amazon at 12:00 pm. The company is offering the Realme 1 Silver edition in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 10,990.

Is it worth buying Realme 1 Silver?

Yes. Realme 1 Silver has got both the looks and good internal hardware. It flaunts visually appealing grey-hued shell with glossy glass on top exuding premium feel. It is even better than the Diamond Black model, which comes with tessellated polygons, giving diamond-like reflective effect on the cover.

Oppo-owned Realme, unlike others who compromise to cut costs, has managed to make the device pleasing to the eyes and has set a new benchmark in the budget segment.

Besides the stunning exterior looks, it also comes packed with a good set of hardware, which can give rival brands a run for their money.

The highlight of the Realme 1 is its camera hardware. It boasts 13MP rear camera with LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), depth effect, which allows device owners to blur the background of a photo while focusing in on an object in the foreground.

On the front, it gets better. The company has ditched fingerprint sensor in the Realme 1 and is banking on its face unlock feature. It houses feature-rich 8MP sensor and has Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered real selfies technology, which is capable to recognizing 296 recognition points based on age, sex, skin colour or tone and precisely get all the face information of the owner.

As far as the screen is concerned, it sports a 6.1-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD display with 403 ppi (pixels per inch) and 18:9 aspect ratio. With such widescreen, users thus guaranteed of cinematic viewing experience and the massive 3,410mAh battery will help them enjoy watching a full movie if not more without having to charge during the viewing session.

Inside, the Realme 1 runs latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS backed by powerful 12nm class MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) deca-core with dedicated dual AI cores, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/ 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB).

Other stipulated features of the Realme 1 include triple-slot tray (SIM 1 + SIM 2 + microSD card), FM Radio, Bluetooth v4.2 and support micro USB port.

Besides Silver edition, Realme 1 comes in two other colour options—Diamond Black and Solar Red. They are available in three storage variants—3GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage—for Rs 8,990, Rs 10,990 and Rs 13,990.

Realme 1 vs Competition:

With visually appeal exterior looks and get set of internal hardware with affordable price-tag, Realme 1 will a give a stiff challenge to the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Honor 7A, 7C, Samsung Galaxy J6 and Motorola Moto G6 series, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Oppo Realme.