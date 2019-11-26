Oppo made the headlines with the release of Android 10-based ColorOS 7 at a high-profile event in India on Tuesday. The Chinese smartphone maker's new software brings several improvements over the current one for a "smooth and delightful" user experience.

Oppo has built ColorOS 7 from the ground up, making sure it checks all the right boxes. The OS has minimalistic aesthetics, fresh visuals and overall smooth experience. But that's just the tip of an iceberg as ColorOS 7 packs several new features and customisations, ranging from a localised document vault to dark mode and more.

ColorOS7: Eligible devices & release date

Before we get to the exciting features of ColorOS 7, here's a list of smartphones that are eligible for the Android 10 update from Oppo. According to the company, ColorOS 7 will be rolled out to more than 20 smartphone models ranging from Reno to Find and F to K and A series in China, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom will be the first of many phones to get ColorOS 7 starting Tuesday. In December, the Reno 2, F11, F11 Pro and F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition will be updated to the new OS, followed by Find X, Reno2 F, Reno2 Z, R 17, R 17 Pro, A9 in the first quarter next year. Finally, ColorOS 7 will be rolled out to F7, F7 Pro, F9, F9 Pro, R 15, R 15 Pro, A5 2020, A9 2020 [Review], K3 in Q2 2020.

ColorOS 7 for Realme phones?

Realme has confirmed that a forked version of ColorOS 7 with near-stock Android features is to be rolled to eligible Realme phones. The new UI's beta version is expected to arrive on Realme X2 Pro starting November 27.

Once the testing is complete, the stable rollout will begin in January 2020 starting with Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT. Realme X, Realme 5 Pro will get the update in February and Realme X2 Pro will get it in March 2020. Realme 3 and 3i will follow the cycle to get the stable update in April, followed by Realme 5 and 5s in May and Realme 2 Pro in June. Finally, Realme C2 will receive customised ColorOS 7 update in Q3 2020.

ColorOS 7: What's new

Here's a list of all that's new in ColorOS 7

System-wide dark mode

Lightweight Material design

Customisable icon styles

Artistic new wallpapers

Smoother animations for weather, uninstallation

Full-screen gestures (Android 10)

Focus mode

Split screen

Screen recording with pause button

Private safe

DocVault (DigiLocker)

Riding Mode

Music Party

Game Assistant, HyperBoost for games

Camera