Oppo has once again treated fans with a new offering and the latest smartphone is more than just a selfie-centric smartphone. Oppo has time and again proven its innovative capabilities, be it SuperVOOC fast charging technology or recently-unveiled 10x losses zoom. On Tuesday, Oppo launched its latest smartphone, F11 Pro, in India to compete against the mid-range rivals such as Vivo and Xiaomi.

Oppo F11 Pro has some big surprises and some usual features. Before we get to that, let's get the basic information out of the way. Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, dual rear cameras with 48MP f/1.79 aperture primary sensor and a 5MP secondary snapper. Oppo boasts about low-light photography with its Ultra Night Mode.

Oppo F11 Pro skips the notch, instead uses a rising front camera with a 16MP sensor in it. On the back, the handset comes with interesting complexion - Aurora Green and Thunder Black. Under the hood, Oppo F11 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for those who value privacy.

For these features, Oppo F11 Pro's asking price is Rs 24,990 and the handset goes on sale March 15 onwards.

At the launch event, Oppo F11 Pro units were available for hands-on experience. After spending quite some time with Oppo's new offering, I've come to conclude that the F11 Pro does these 4 things right.

Design

The first thing one will notice is the design of the F11 Pro. Although there are many similarities between the F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo has done some tweaks to the design in order to stand out. The triple gradient colour on the back (in Thunder Black) looks stunning. The glass back easily picks up fingerprint smudges, but it's nothing a clear case or a piece of cloth can't fix.

The dual rear cameras are placed at the centre, just above the fingerprint scanner and vertically engraved Oppo branding. The continuity in the design is what struck me as the rising camera elevates from the centre, just where the rear cameras are positioned.

Besides all this, the viewing experience on the F11 Pro is panoramic. The 90.9 percent screen-to-body aspect ratio is no joke. Be it playing games or binge-watching your favourite shows on Netflix, Oppo F11 Pro will give you an edge-to-edge screen viewing experience on its 6.5-inch display.

Rising Camera

Speaking of the rising camera design, Oppo's positioning of it at the centre is different from Vivo's corner position. It looks visually appealing. But what's more impressive is the seamlessness with which the camera rises and securely goes back in when the job is done. In a matter of seconds, the front camera would pop out, ready to click selfies or even unlock the phone if facial recognition is activated.

ColorOS 6

The software is what drives the user experience and I haven't been a huge fan of Oppo's previous ColorOS versions. But the latest ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie is changing my perception about the updated custom ROM.

A clean and aesthetic UI, revamped notification area, features like Game Assistant and Hyper Boost, and 5GB free cloud storage with Oppo's Cloud Service, really feel like Oppo has gone all in on the software part. I'm excited to dive into the depths of this new ColorOS version, which could soon be rolled out to other phones.

VOOC 3.0

Oppo had me impressed at the VOOC Flash Charge from day one. And then it upped the ante by delivering SuperVOOC, which simply blew my mind. Even though the F11 Pro doesn't come with SuperVOOC, Oppo has made a minor upgrade to the VOOC and added VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 in the F11 Pro. For me, fast charging support is a must and VOOC is one of the best in the industry, so charging up that 4,000mAh battery pack shouldn't feel like a pain.