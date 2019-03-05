Oppo is hosting a launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, where it will officially launch the F11 Pro after teasing the smartphone for several days. There are several highlights of Oppo F11 Pro, but the biggest ones are the 48MP main camera, pop-up selfie camera, full-screen design and more.

Oppo F11 Pro launch event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Fans across India will be able to tune into the event's live stream from the company's official YouTube channel. The live-stream video link is embedded at the end of this article.

Traditionally, leaks and rumours about upcoming phones give a sneak peek into the phone, but Oppo decided to lead a change here. Oppo has been teasing several features of the F11 Pro, all of which build the necessary hype for the phone.

In just a few hours, complete details about the F11 Pro will be out, but here's what we know so far anyway.

Oppo F11 Pro will feature dual rear cameras, with the primary sensor being 48MP f/1.79 aperture lens and the secondary sensor of 5MP. The pop-up selfie camera enables Oppo to achieve extremely high screen-to-body ratio. Details about the selfie camera are yet to be known, but Oppo has confirmed that the cameras in the F11 Pro will be equipped with some AI features. The company has already teased Super Night Mode.

As for the design, Oppo F11 Pro will feature notch-less display and a 3D gradient casing at the back. The fingerprint scanner will be placed at the back of the phone, just below the dual camera module. The F11 Pro will also come with 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display.

Under the hood, Oppo F11 Pro is said to feature Helio P70 processor, Android Pie, 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Another interesting feature of the F11 Pro is the battery, which is going to be 4,000mAh in capacity along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The handset is naturally expected to offer features like 4G VoLTE, dual SIM card support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS with A-GPS.

By launching Oppo F11 Pro in India before anywhere else in the world, the company is showing how important India is as a market for the growing Chinese smartphone maker. The pricing of the handset is a mystery, but we can expect it to be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 for the specs it offers. Of course, Oppo could surprise us with disruptive pricing and we'll be waiting for that. Stay tuned for updates.

Watch Oppo F11 Pro unveiling live below: