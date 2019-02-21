For the last week or so, Oppo has been actively teasing the arrival of its next smartphone, the F11 Pro, in India on March 5. The Chinese smartphone maker has offered glimpses of what the new smartphone will offer in order to build up necessary hype among Indians before launch. With only a few days to go for the official release, Oppo F11 Pro's key features are out.

Reserving little surprise elements for the big event, Oppo has revealed the full design of its F11 Pro smartphone while speaking highly of the camera. The rear dual camera in the F11 Pro features a 48MP primary sensor with AI integration and a 5MP secondary snapper. The biggest highlight is the Super Night Mode, which promises to take "brilliant portrait in low light."

"The Super Night Mode of the Oppo F11 Pro functions with Oppo's exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the AI Engine, Ultra-clear Engine, and Color Engine. The AI Engine and Ultra-clear Engine deliver the perfect Super Night Mode which intelligently recognises scenes and optimises the settings. It also helps in optimisation for image-stabilisation during long exposure, low-light performance, and skin brightening," Oppo had said recently.

As for the design, Oppo has tweaked a few things compared to Vivo V15 Pro. There's no visible camera on the front, allowing Oppo F11 Pro to have a seamless display uninterrupted by the notch. The rear design looks stylish as well, complete with a glass back with 3D gradient finish, vertically placed dual cameras at the top centre and a fingerprint scanner just below it. That's right, no in-display fingerprint scanner for you.

So where's the front camera, you might ask. Just like the Vivo V15 Pro, the front camera pops out when needed. Instead of popping out a side, Oppo chose to elevate the camera from the centre. There's a large earpiece as well, which we are guessing will act as a speaker too.

Another interesting feature Oppo confirmed for the F11 Pro is the VOOC 3.0 Superfast charging. According to the F11 Pro's overview website, VOOC 3.0 charging is 20 minutes faster than before.

As if the official teasers weren't enough, a leaked hands-on video of the F11 Pro showed the phone in its full glory. The gradient finish on the back looks beautiful, but there are non-gradient versions in the offing too. The pricing of the F11 Pro will decide how