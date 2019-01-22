Republic Day is a national event observed with great patriotism across India, but one other factor people look forward to as a part of this occasion is the abundance of offers and sales everywhere. While electronics attract a lot of shoppers, there are steep discounts and attractive offers on smartphones, TVs and more. Joining the celebration is Oppo's latest R17 Pro smartphone, which is available with an attractive offer across all offline stores.

Oppo is promoting its Republic Day offer on the R17 Pro and touting that the handset is available at just Rs 70. Oppo R17 Pro's original price in India is Rs 45,990, which makes you think that the deal is too good to be true. You are partially right, but Oppo's promotion is not completely false.

It says Oppo R17 Pro is available at Rs 70 and the company has partnered with Bajaj Finance to make that possible. For those who are aware of Bajaj Finance schemes, the offer won't come as much surprise.

Oppo further elaborates on the offer saying that by buying Oppo R17 Pro at Rs 70, customers are entitled to pay the total amount in 6 equal EMIs through Bajaj Finance option. The offer still stands good for those who cannot afford to buy the phone right away, but have it under an attractive EMI scheme without additional interest charges.

Oppo's Republic Day offer on the R17 Pro is available across nationwide stores from January 22 till January 31. To make this deal attractive, Oppo is offering a free SuperVOOC car charger to be shipped after February 9, 2019.

The biggest highlight of the Oppo R17 Pro is the SuperVOOC flash charge technology, which puts most of fast charging technologies to shame. The phone can charge 40 percent in just 10 minutes and maintain consistent charging speed throughout.

Oppo R17 Pro is also a visual stunner, complete with a 3D fog gradient colour, a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset packs dual rear cameras with 12MP f/1.5-f/2.4 dual aperture and 20MP sensors alongside a Time of Flight (TOF) 3D Sensing camera. Selfies are taken care by a 25MP f/2.0 sensor on the front.

Under the hood, the R17 Pro packs a Snapdragon 710 chipset, Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 skin, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a 3,700mAh battery.

"We are delighted to announce our 70 on 70th offer this Republic Day in India. OPPO as a brand is always introducing interesting offers for its consumers to help them experience technology at its best. Through this partnership with Bajaj Finance, our aim is to reach out to a larger set of consumers to experience the newly launched OPPO R17 Pro." Will Yang, Brand Director at OPPO India, said in a statement.