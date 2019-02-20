After weeks of teasing, Vivo finally unveiled the new camera-centric phone V15 Pro in New Delhi on February 20.

The new Vivo V15 Pro is the successor of the V11 Pro (review) and comes with a big upgrade in terms of design, processor and most importantly the photography hardware.

I have been using the V15 Pro for a few days and have to tell, I am impressed with the camera, the exterior design and more.

Here's my first impression of the Vivo V15 Pro:

It sports an eye-catching glossy shell on the back and my review unit looks great in the blue shade. On the front, it flaunts true 6.39-inch FullView full HD+ screen with no notch offering rich viewing experience. I had a good time watching the videos on the V15 Pro.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage backed by Android Pie OS and 3,700mAh battery with fast charging capability. In a brief time, I have spent with V15 Pro, there was no sign of lag-ness during the launching of an app, switching multiple apps and even when taking photos. But, I need time to run through its pace to fully judge the phone's performance.

As far as photography is concerned, Vivo has done a commendable job. The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a triple camera module (48MP + 8MP +5MP) on the back. It took some amazing portrait mode pictures and also HDR images in the natural light conditions, but I will be able to give the final verdict when I see night shots and low-light environment.

Even the front pop-up 32MP camera opens up really fast and most importantly takes stunning selfies. It also works as Face scanner for protection, in addition, the in-screen finger sensor.

The new Vivo V15 Pro will be available for pre-order on authorised stores from Febraury 20 onward. It will go on sale on March 6 for Rs 28,999. As part of the launch offer, Vivo is offering 5-percent discount to HDFC card holders, also one-time screen replacement voucher and more.

Going by the features and capabilities, Vivo V15 Pro justifies the price it commands. Stay tuned for the full review later this month.

Vivo V15 Pro primary camera photo samples:

Vivo V11 Pro vs Competition:

Vivo V11 Pro will be up against the Poco F1(review), Moto Z3 Play and Asus Zenfone 5Z (review), among others.

