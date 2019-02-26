Oppo launching its latest smartphone, the F11 Pro, in India is no secret, but there are several surprise elements the company is unravelling with each passing day. On Tuesday, fans were treated with a special TVC in collaboration with Marvel Studios' upcoming movie Captain Marvel.

There's already huge hype around Captain Marvel, which hits the theatres in India on March 8, only days after Oppo launches its F11 Pro smartphone. Oppo and Marvel coming together for the launch of F11 Pro certainly build great anticipation among fans for what might be in store from the popular smartphone maker.

For now, Oppo has only released a television commercial that brings the two forces, Captain Marvel and Oppo F11 Pro, together in a powerful clip. The TVC is live on YouTube, but it will start airing on televisions across India March 1 onwards.

"Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel is a movie that Indian youth is looking forward to and this association presents a great opportunity to make our consumers feel that with the new F11 Pro they too have access to vibrant and heroic powers that help them capture the best pictures. Through this TVC we hope to connect with the young generation and truly believe that with the new F11 Pro they will shine like true Super Heroes," Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said in a statement.

If you want to be the first to watch the Oppo R11 Pro x Captain Marvel TVC, we've embedded the video at the end of this article. The video gives away a few key features of the actual phone, which some fans might find interesting.

The video flaunts Oppo F11 Pro's panoramic screen, which is a full-screen without any notch or bezels. The company has opted for a pop-out front camera to eliminate the notch. There's also a triple-colour gradient finish on the glass back for an elegant design.

As confirmed previously, the TVC shows the F11 Pro's VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, 4,000mAh battery, 48MP dual rear cameras, ultra night mode option and 6GB RAM+64GB storage configuration. We can also see the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display sensor and a microUSB port alongside 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Other features and pricing of Oppo F11 Pro will be revealed at the upcoming event. Stay tuned for updates.