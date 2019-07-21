Oppo, the Chinese smartphone giant, is planning to boost its revenue by selling online exclusive products through its e-commerce site before the festive season.

Charles Wong, the CEO of Oppo India, told The Economic Times that the company has plans to shift its sales from retail to online. He added that they are looking forward to acquiring most part of the smartphone revenue through their own e-commerce site. He also announced that the Oppo e-store will be available before Diwali.

The decision to shift from retail business to online sales by Oppo came after Xiaomi overthrew the smartphone company by its exclusive online sales. Wong claimed that flocking online customers helped Xiaomi rise through the chart and Oppo will try to outpace its rivals by using the same methodology. He said, "Hence, we implemented an aggressive multi-channel strategy to make our products available to the large and growing internet-savvy audience across India."

With plans to increase its online sale in the future, Oppo is trying to focus equally on all major e-commerce platforms. The company also has plans of launching about three phones every year exclusively for online platforms.

The Counterpoint Research report shows that there has been a significant rise in the online sales of smartphones in India. The smartphone shipment rate saw a 17 percent year-on-year hike in January-March quarter of 2019. There was an increase of about five percent in the online channel from about 36 percent in overall sales in 2018 to 41 percent in 2019.

Oppo is trying to attract the discerning online consumers by providing a wider variety of products. The company is also trying to stop the internet clash by creating a brand market of its own.

Top five brands - Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Asus and Huawei - capture about 85 percent of the Indian online space with Xiaomi leading the queue with the maximum number of exclusive sales with the help of Flipkart's partnership. The companies make enormous profits by the help of online sales by reducing the cost of retail unit set-up and also by the help of EMI offers and discounts given by the e-commerce partners.

On the other hand, Realme and OnePlus are trying to find retail markets to increase their market growth after showcasing their supremacy in the internet space.