Oppo Reno is now in the company's prime focus as it is releasing new products with innovative features and technologies to woo consumers. The newly-launched Reno 2 received mixed reactions in India, positively for the features it offers and criticised over the pricing. But Oppo's offline presence in India could help the brand's new efforts successful, which is why it looks like there's another Reno phone in the offing.

Oppo Reno Ace is touted to be the next big release in the company's lineup. The company's VP Shen Yiren built up the hype for Reno Ace on Weibo by asking fans to guess the two main features of the phone. Yiren then ended the mystery towards the end of the Reno 2 conference in China on Tuesday.

According to Yiren, Oppo Reno Ace is going to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display, a feature that became virally popular among consumers and the OEMs after the release of OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus, overwhelmed by the response for the feature, is bringing 90Hz display to OnePlus 7T so the consumers are not bound to the exclusivity of the feature to the expensive 7T Pro.

While the 90Hz display in Reno Ace is a welcoming feature, Oppo is planning to add another headline feature that has made it to a handful devices in the industry. Oppo's super-fast charging solution, SuperVOOC 50W, is also going to be seen in the Reno Ace. In fact, Sparrows News has reported that Reno Ace will get an upgraded version of SuperVOOC, which means charging can be done faster than fast.

Finally, the report added that there will be a 4,000mAh battery in the device, so charging from 0-40 percent can be achieved in just 10 minutes. The official launch of Reno Ace is expected in October, so stay tuned for more updates along the way.