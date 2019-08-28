Oppo is one of the finest manufacturers of smartphones with an incline to create unique camera pop-ups and its design craftsmanship. The Chinese tech-giant has a massive following for its mid-range and flagship devices that boast of a premium feel and features within the lower price point as compared to its competitors.

Oppo is continuing its trend of beating its own sport with massive engineering and the art of sleek and trendy phones with the launch of Reno 2 and Reno 2Z in India. The company has priced Reno 2 at Rs 36,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Reno 2Z at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant. An unexpected inclusion in the line-up of the Reno 2 series is the Reno 2F which will be powered by MediaTek P70 SoC and will have an 8GB/128GB storage composition. The price quote for the Reno 2F has not been disclosed by the company as yet.

The company announced that the sale for Reno 2 will begin from September 20 and September 6 for Reno 2Z. The devices will be available online through Flipkart and offline in Oppo partner stores.

The price for the devices though seems to be at a peak, the configurations of the device will hold the credibility of the price. Oppo has been perfecting its own models by investing in engineering to produce stunning, rugged and user-friendly devices.

The launch event showcased the device to pack a 6.55 inch dynamic AMOLED full-HD screen with a screen to body ration of 93.1 percent. The display will possess the sixth generation corning gorilla glass to retain its safety. The smartphone will have a dedicated in-display fingerprint scanner on the AMOLED chin. The back of the device uses a 3D curved Gorilla Glass.

Designer camera pop-up being the major attraction of the Reno series, Oppo has continued its trend with the Reno 2 series phones as well. The Reno 2 comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. The handsets support 5x hybrid zoom support and 20x digital zoom.

Focusing intensively on camera features, Reno 2 also boasts of its Ultra Night Mode for low-light photography, a portrait mode and a macro mode. Oppo will be continuing to providing its Reno 2 series with its most unique shark-fin selfie camera. Reno 2 will include a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Oppo designed the Reno 2 with a view to producing a game-centric phone. The Reno 2 having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC processor will boost the gaming experience of the user with the inclusion of features like TouchBoost, FrameBoost and GameBoost. The device will be running on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 out of the box.

All the functions in Reno 2 will be powered by a 4000mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 fast charger supported through a USB Type-C port.

The three devices in the Reno 2 lineup will have the same display, battery and camera configurations with changes in the processors. Reno 2Z will be powered by MediaTek P90 processor out of the box. Although the primary camera sensors in the devices will be same, the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F variants will be fancying a pop-up selfie camera instead of a shark-fin selfie shooter.

Reno 2 will be available to the users in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colours. The colour options for Reno 2Z will be Sky White, Luminous Black and Polar Light. Finally, the Reno 2F will be sold in Sky White and Lake Green colours.