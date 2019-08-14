Realme is leading the Indian market with its sales of mid-range smartphones after competing head-on with Redmi K20. Realme has created a benchmark in the smartphone manufacturing industry by providing its customers with the latest and high-end technology packed within a minimal price quote.

Realme X, the latest unveiling by the company had been kicking all the manufacturers off their track with its impeccable price and spec offerings. Realme with its peak level sales is still greedy to obtain newer heights.

The recent revelations by Flipkart confirmed that the Chinese giant is all set to launch its new device sporting quad rear camera on August 20, in India. Flipkart teased the first look of the quad-camera sensors through a microsite that is planned to be launched under the Realme 5-series.

Ahead of the China launch on August 15, the specifications of Realme 5 were revealed in the Geekbench listing. The listing states that the device will host the Snapdragon 665 chipset and will be driven by 4GB of RAM on an Android Pie operating system.

The device is expected to launch in India at Rs 8,999, reported 91mobiles.

The Geekbench listing also provides information that Realme 5 will host a quad-camera with a 16-megapixel primary shooter, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a microlens with a microscopic focal length of 4 cm and a depth sensor for a portrait shot.

The information about Realme's new phone circulated the internet just after the company revealed its first 64-megapixel camera technology packed with the latest Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor.

91mobiles also threw light on the microsite's claims on the launch of the 48 -megapixel camera by validating the related specs to be of Realme 5 Pro. The Pro model will feature the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera. The device will be boosted by the Snapdragon 712 SoC running on an Android Pie operating system.

The Chinese giant has kept additional information under wraps and the unveiling of the device in the domestic market will give a proper view of what the company will be bringing for the Indian pockets.