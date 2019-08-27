Oppo announced that it will launch its most anticipated phone, Reno 2, on August 28 this year. The device has been socially luring the public with multiple rumours and leaks flooding the internet. The latest leak about the beast is the alleged benchmark scores of the device ahead of its launch in the Indian market.

The AnTuTu website listed a device under the code 'PCKM00' with an overall score of 259109. The score is quite comparable to the processor of Redmi K20 that boasts of a Snapdragon 730 processor. According to the Tech2 report, Reno 2 is expected to host a Snapdragon 730G processor, that has a higher processing GPU that Redmi K20.

Additional information from the website stated that the upcoming device claimed to be Reno 2 will integrate 128GB of storage space boosted by 8GB of RAM. The device will sandwich the processor with a screen producing a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The highly anticipated device has scored 95561, 71241, 46844 and 45063 respectively in CPU, GPU, memory and UX benchmarks, Tech2 reported.

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 2- lineup in two variants, one of which is the Reno 2A. The Reno 2A is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment competing against the likes of Redmi, Realme, and Vivo.

However, some of the intel about Reno 2A, produced by MySmartPrice states that the device will be launched with a 710 SoC out of the box and will host a 6.5-inch display. The processor will be run by 6 GB of RAM with about 128 GB of storage.