Oppo upped its game in India with the launch of Reno-series and the Chinese smartphone giant is all set to bring the latest Reno 2 smartphone to the market. Oppo Reno 2 will bring various upgrades to the original Reno, focusing primarily on the camera for all the enthusiasts out there.

Oppo Reno 2 marks several firsts for the company, most importantly offering a quad camera setup. Packed within that quad-camera setup is a bundle of innovative features to boost mobile photography techniques effortlessly. Oppo is already boasting the 20X zoom capabilities of the Reno 2 smartphone alongside Ultra Dark Mode and more.

"In line with the legacy of introducing innovative technology, the Reno Series was launched as the catalyst for OPPO's smartphone and creative development, the soon-to-be-launched OPPO Reno 2 Series will take this creativity one step further as it will challenge users to ditch clichéd photography techniques in favour of never seen before camerawork," Oppo announced.

According to the company, Oppo Reno 2 supports 20x digital zoom and 5x hybrid zoom, which will be clearer than the former. But the capability of zooming past the regular levels is an achievement we've witnessed in some phones like Huawei P30 Pro. Oppo Reno 2 will be among the few handsets with cameras that can capture the subjects from a distance.

Oppo also talks highly about the 48MP sensor in use and some nifty features such as Ultra Dark Mode and Ultra Steady Video. If you're into short film making or like to capture videos more than stills, the Ultra Steady Video looks promising. It is expected to give clear and smooth videos, something that can be matched to that of action cameras.

Ever since Google's Night Sight picked up the pace, OEMs have been trying to get better at it. Oppo doesn't want to be left out, so there's Ultra Night Mode in the Reno 2. Oppo is able to deliver bright images in dark environments using software dynamic exposure adjustments. The processing is also done faster with the help of an integrated NPU.

Oppo Reno 2's camera is only a significant part of what the handset is going to be. The teaser confirms the side-swing "shark-fin" pop-up camera, allowing for a full-view screen. All four cameras will be arranged vertically and we can expect at least one variant with gradient finish on the back.

As per rumours, Oppo Reno 2 will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. The handset is expected to sport a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support.

Oppo has sent out invites for the Reno 2 launch event to be held in New Delhi on August 28, where we expect to know more details about the phone.