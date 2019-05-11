Oppo has been trying new things like introducing sub-brands to launch phones in a different price range. After Realme, Oppo now plans the same for Reno and the official launch of Reno and Reno 10X Zoom edition smartphones in India have finally been confirmed.

Oppo sent out media invites confirming Reno smartphone's launch date in India on May 28. The invite doesn't say much about where the event is to be held, but it does show a truly full-screen display with a side-swung pop-up selfie camera.

While Oppo Reno's features have already been confirmed from the international launch, the pricing in India is something of a mystery to everyone. The launch of Reno is scheduled only days after OnePlus 7 Pro's debut and the intention to compete with the self-claimed "flagship killer" is quite obvious.

Oppo Reno comes in three configurations, 6GB+128GB, 6GB+256GB and 8GB+256GB. It starts at ¥2,999 in China, which roughly translates to Rs 30,000, and the higher end models cost ¥3,299 (roughly Rs 34,000) and ¥3,599 (around Rs 37,000), respectively. It is possible Oppo Reno will be priced in the similar bracket when launched in India.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition is the flagship variant with high-end specs compared to the Reno smartphone. It starts at ¥3,999 (around Rs 41,200) for 6GB+128GB variant, ¥4,499 (roughly Rs 46,400) for 6GB+256GB configuration, and ¥4,799 (roughly Rs 49,500) for 8GB+256GB model. The Reno 10X Zoom edition is more apt to compete against the OnePlus 7 Pro, but the pricing will play a major role here.

In terms of specs, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition features a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display with an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup combining a 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.7 lens, a 13MP secondary sensor with periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP super wide-angle lens. The handset supports 10X lossless hybrid zoom to capture details even from a distance. The unique pop-up camera has a 16MP f/2.0 sensor with AI optimisations.

Under the hood, the Reno 10X Zoom edition is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. The handset supports 4G LE, dual GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno is a slightly toned-down version of the 10X Zoom edition. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ panoramic AMOLED display, dual rear cameras with 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The front camera remains the same on both phones.

Under the hood, the Reno smartphone gets a Snapdragon 710 chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM options 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and 128GB/256GB storage. Both handsets run Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Are you excited about Oppo Reno launch in India or looking forward to OnePlus 7 debut?