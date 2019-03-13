OnePlus 7 is everything gadget enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for this year among other things, and there have been generous rumours about the upcoming "flagship killer" that could potentially take on bigger rivals such as Samsung, Huawei and Apple. Oppo's flagship smartphones have sort of served as blueprints for upcoming OnePlus smartphones and we now might have a look the potential OnePlus 7 blueprint in the form of Oppo's next smartphone.

Oppo announced a new sub-brand called "Reno" in China and the first phone under that label will be launched next month. Oppo VP Shen Yiren shared some interesting information about the Reno smartphone, which suggests tech belonging to a premium flagship smartphone – something OnePlus would love to borrow.

Shen revealed that Oppo's Reno smartphone would boast Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 4,065mAh battery and the recently-showcased 10x lossless zoom. Oppo had said at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona that 10x lossless zoom will be launched in a commercial smartphone this year and it looks like Reno is calling the shots early.

Oppo has already won hearts with its SuperVOOC fast charging technology, which is available in limited phones. Seeing the Reno smartphone handpick some of the best techs out there, it won't be surprising if SuperVOOC made the cut to charge the 4,065mAh battery.

Besides these features, there are no other details about the upcoming Reno phone. But according to a Weibo post, it appears the Reno smartphone will break covers on April 10. Oppo hasn't revealed any plans to make Reno a global brand, but teasers posted on Twitter suggests it might be headed to select international markets and India could be one of them.

In the meantime, OnePlus 7 is not expected until May or even June. Rumours about the upcoming flagship suggest there could be revolutionary features such as a truly full-screen display with a pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery powered by 44W Dash Charge support.

When the Reno smartphone officially launches in China next month, we'll be able to draw more comparisons with the OnePlus 7. Until then, the current leaks suggest Oppo's new smartphone could be an apt fit for OnePlus 7 blueprint and by extension - a rival.