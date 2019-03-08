Ever since OnePlus showcased its 5G prototype at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona last month, the chatter about upcoming OnePlus 7 flagship has reached an all-time high. Following several leaks and rumours about OnePlus' 2019 flagship, a Chinese retailer decided to oust the complete details by listing the unreleased OnePlus 7 on its website.

Giztop's listing for OnePlus 7 gives a detailed look at the flagship's features, price and design yet – all in one place. There's a single image showing the OnePlus 7's purported front design confirms the rumours about a notch-less full-screen display. Although not shown in the image, the handset will feature a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The power button appears on the right side and the volume rockers are on the left, but surprisingly there's no signature Alert Slider.

More photos of the OnePlus 7 could have given a detailed look, but we are not short of leaked renders outlining the possible design of the upcoming phone. To make up for that loss, the retailer has all the other specifications listed in one place.

According to Giztop listing, OnePlus 7 will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection, triple rear cameras with 48MP+20MP+5MP sensors and a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset will pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 4,000mAh battery with 44W Dash Charge support and Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.

The Chinese retailer has also listed OnePlus 7's price at $569. Even though the information shared by the retailer appears legit at first glance, a closer look at the finer details creates room for doubt.

First of all, under the specifications section, OnePlus 7's display is mentioned as "6.5-inch notched screen," which is clearly not right considering all the leaks and the image on the same website suggest otherwise.

The missing Alert Slider is another no-no for OnePlus since all phones right from the beginning have that three-step button for switching between profiles. The Alert Slider has since grown to become OnePlus' signature feature. Then, the listing says OnePlus 7 comes with "4,000mAh batter VOOC fast charging." It's common knowledge that VOOC is the term used by Oppo, even though the underlying tech in OnePlus and Oppo smartphones' battery is practically the same.

If we take these errors into consideration, it looks like the listing is merely a placeholder on the retailer's website to keep the page ready ahead of the official launch. But it seems too soon for that as OnePlus won't be launching its 2019 flagship before April. It's also safe to assume the official launch of OnePlus 7 to happen in the May-June period.