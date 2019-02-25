The anticipation for OnePlus 5G smartphone might be over, but the wait isn't. At the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, the renowned Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, decided to make a quick stop even though it didn't have any plans to launch a new phone. But that did not stop people from talking about the brand, which showcased its first-ever 5G smartphone.

OnePlus offered the first look (a glimpse rather) at the next-gen 5G smartphone at Qualcomm's 5G demo station on MWC floor. The OnePlus 5G prototype was sealed behind a protective glass case, so visitors could only look at the phone. The handset itself was covered with a protective case concealing everything but the display to show a live feed of the messages left by OnePlus community members on the 5G community page.

"5G is a game changer. It can change everything from gaming to communication, to health and beyond. More than that, it can perform several, or all, of these at the same time. One great example of how 5G will change the world is gaming. 5G's dramatic improvement in speed, latency, and network capacity can truly fulfil the promise of cloud gaming. Combined with powerful OnePlus devices, people can play advanced games anywhere they are, provided they are on a 5G connection," OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a statement.

OnePlus 5G smartphone, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, is aimed to bring 5G cloud gaming without having to download the heavy apps, increased internet speeds, low latency among other benefits. For OnePlus, 5G is of great importance as it unlocks new possibilities in both hardware and software.

The 5G bands would offer consumers up to 10Gbps internet speeds on mobile. To put this in perspective, a 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in a matter of seconds.

OnePlus has already put several plans in motion to bolster itself far off into the 5G-era, so it can be among the first OEMs to support the future-proof technology. The company has EE telecom operator in the UK, where OnePlus' 5G will first be launched commercially. OnePlus has also collaborated with Elisa in Finland to bring its 5G smartphone in the second quarter of 2019.

OnePlus 6T was the last flagship released by the company last year and its successors will surely redefine the future of mobile phones. OnePlus 7 rumours are already hitting the web hard, and it appears the OnePlus 5G phone is going to be a separate smartphone (or a version of OnePlus 7 like Samsung). For now, we have already seen 5G smartphones from Huawei and Samsung, and soon many more brands could join the bandwagon. Stay tuned for updates.