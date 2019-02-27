On one hand, OnePlus 7 is being praised for bagging the best features such as 5G and Snapdragon 855 chipset, while on the other, the company's CEO Pete Lau has some disappointing news for fans. CNET is reporting that OnePlus 7 won't come with wireless charging support, even though the feature is quite popular and becoming a standard in high-end flagships.

OnePlus 7 is still several months away from officially being launched, but that hasn't stopped the company from giving some early peek into the phone's specs. In addition to that, leaks have also offered a glimpse of what to expect from OnePlus 6T-successor in the coming months.

While OnePlus fans can expect top-of-the-line features offered in OnePlus 7, wireless charging is one thing that won't be available. The reason, "wireless charging is far inferior," says Lau. It's no secret that OnePlus' proprietary Warp Charge is one of the best we've seen in the industry and works only with a wired connection.

Lau is right about wireless charging being "inferior" to fast wired charging, but we've seen all big names from Apple to Google, Samsung and Huawei offer wireless charging support in their flagships. OnePlus has established its phones are "flagship killers," but it is giving this popular feature a miss since last year.

But OnePlus' standpoint on wireless charging is apt. Not only wireless chargers are slower than a wired charger, which can boost a smartphone's battery to 50 percent in 20 minutes, it is also not possible to use the device with as much ease when placed on a wireless charging pad. From a use-case scenario, OnePlus is taking the right step for now, at least until it comes up with a better wireless charging solution.

That said, OnePlus is said to be working to accelerate wireless charging in ways it can benefit consumers. The current challenge is to quickly charge a smartphone wirelessly without generating much heat. Lau did not comment on by when the users can expect the improved wireless charging in OnePlus smartphones.

Since OnePlus and Qualcomm share a strong bond, CNET's query on whether OnePlus plans to bring the chipset maker's quick wireless charging technology into its phones wasn't answered.

By now, it is clear that OnePlus is not yet willing to offer half-baked wireless charging technology in its phones, but don't expect the company to cut corners in other areas. According to leaked reports, OnePlus 7 smartphone could feature improved optics with 10X optical zoom, triple rear cameras, full-screen display with pop-up selfie camera.

While some reports suggest that the OnePlus 5G phone on display at the MWC 2019 could be the OnePlus 7, others are speculating that OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 6T successor without 5G and later launch a special model with 5G support in it.